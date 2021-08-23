Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $941,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR opened at $101.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.45. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

