Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,437 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HALO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,076 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,938,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,429 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,984,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

