Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $807,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Waters by 590.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,921,000 after buying an additional 138,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 98.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $402.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.30. Waters Co. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $411.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.