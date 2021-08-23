Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $807,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT opened at $402.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.30. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $411.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

