Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 10,276 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 280.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $149,569.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $959,891. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

NYSE HAE opened at $59.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

