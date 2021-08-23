Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Get Duolingo alerts:

DUOL opened at $126.03 on Monday. Duolingo has a one year low of $125.01 and a one year high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.