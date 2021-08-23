Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.03. 132,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,361. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $125.01 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

