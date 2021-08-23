Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Sunday. They set a $140.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Shares of DUOL opened at $126.03 on Monday. Duolingo has a one year low of $125.01 and a one year high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.