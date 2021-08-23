DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.23.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $121.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.07.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

