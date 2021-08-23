Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 1,516 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 150,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,251,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

