Doyle Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.9% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR traded down $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $318.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,286. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $323.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.82. The company has a market capitalization of $227.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.