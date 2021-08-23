Doyle Wealth Management Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after buying an additional 367,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,331,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,291,000 after buying an additional 107,133 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,775,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,705,000 after buying an additional 616,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,474,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,585,000 after buying an additional 123,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 895,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,149. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07.

