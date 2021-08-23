Doyle Wealth Management Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 51,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 29,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $15,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,477 shares of company stock valued at $53,072,854. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,336. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $164.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.21.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

