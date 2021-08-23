Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 74,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,606,000 after buying an additional 1,162,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.85. 3,101,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,325. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.