Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,796. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

