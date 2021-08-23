Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 451 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.61 on Monday, hitting $411.22. 3,254,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,762. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $412.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

