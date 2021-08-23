Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 2,050 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,457,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

