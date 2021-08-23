Downer EDI Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:DOW)

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.37, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Grant Fenn 307,573 shares of Downer EDI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th.

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated services provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. Its Transport segment provides road network management; routine road maintenance; asset management systems; spray sealing; asphalt laying; and manufacture and supply of bitumen-based products and asphalt products.

