Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $498.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $508.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,384. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $493.82. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 30.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

