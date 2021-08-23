Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Dollar General by 17.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 19.8% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.9% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Shares of DG stock opened at $234.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

