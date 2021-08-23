DOC.COM (MTC) Hits One Day Volume of $30,798.00

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $30,798.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.86 or 0.00834304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00103592 BTC.

DOC.COM Profile

DOC.COM (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,228 coins. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

