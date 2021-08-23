DMScript (DMST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $290,803.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $491,101.06 and approximately $290,803.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00130998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00159276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,397.43 or 1.00233291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.64 or 0.00987756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.89 or 0.06598810 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

