Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases 2,183 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.95. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

