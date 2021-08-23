Diversified Portfolios Inc. Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,300 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $94,340,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after buying an additional 1,179,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,672. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

