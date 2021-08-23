Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTHR stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.55. 3,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,134. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $145.72 and a fifty-two week high of $205.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.552 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.