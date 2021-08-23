Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $205,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.34. 84,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,917,097. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

