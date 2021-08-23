Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys Shares of 9,800 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 323,039 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.83. 24,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

