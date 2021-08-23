Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires Shares of 227,789 Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 227,789 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $15,711,000. Altair Engineering accounts for about 5.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,958 shares of the software’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $2,411,260.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $402,468.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,490 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,730 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -824.33 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $74.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80.

Several research firms recently commented on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.