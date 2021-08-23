Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Discovery by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DISCA. upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

