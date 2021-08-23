Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Brokerages expect that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce sales of $3.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the highest is $3.28 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 494,378 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Discovery by 134.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,387,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after acquiring an additional 796,169 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Discovery by 5.1% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter valued at $869,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31. Discovery has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

