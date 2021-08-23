DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKS. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS opened at $109.82 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $112.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.