Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.70 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $720.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.52.

FANG traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,207. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.