DHB Capital Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 30th (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

DHB Capital’s (NASDAQ:DHBCU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 30th. DHB Capital had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of DHB Capital’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of DHBCU stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. DHB Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth $170,000.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

