Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.

DVN stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 82,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,935,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after buying an additional 1,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 220,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 67,160 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

