Deutsche eMark Price Up 27% Over Last Week (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $220,314.11 and $389.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 27% higher against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

