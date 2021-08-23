Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXAHY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of AXA stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,224. AXA has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.