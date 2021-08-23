Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SOUHY. Credit Suisse Group lowered South32 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. South32 has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.97.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

