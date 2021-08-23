Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $80.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $57.24 on Friday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.