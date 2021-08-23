Derwent London (LON:DLN) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,803.00

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,803 ($49.69) and last traded at GBX 3,724 ($48.65), with a volume of 5505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,740 ($48.86).

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLN shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 21st. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,444 ($45.00).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,549.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The stock has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.59%.

Derwent London Company Profile (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

