Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DENN stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,029. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.78.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. Research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,167 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,621 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

