Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $482,001.27 and approximately $65,029.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00057964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00015551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00051024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.50 or 0.00833426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00104126 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

