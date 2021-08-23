Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

DHER opened at €115.75 ($136.18) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion and a PE ratio of -16.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

