DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.41 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001427 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 61.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,177 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

