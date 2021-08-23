Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5,400.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and last traded at GBX 5,395.32 ($70.49), with a volume of 30756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,345 ($69.83).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,731.86. The company has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 129.74.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

