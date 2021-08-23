Decentraland Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $158.41 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001773 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,102,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,384,643 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

