David E. Oreilly Sells 5,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ORLY traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $602.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,210. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $585.79.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.