Datarius Credit Price Up 3.2% This Week (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $69,070.60 and $1.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00050781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.32 or 0.00818030 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.