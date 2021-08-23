Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.78

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.78 and last traded at $81.30, with a volume of 12838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

