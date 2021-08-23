DA Davidson Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $60.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.95.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $57.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,467.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $563,086.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

