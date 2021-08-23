DA Davidson Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $12.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.92. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2023 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

NYSE TGT opened at $253.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.37. Target has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Target by 20.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

